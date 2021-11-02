Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $159.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.43 million to $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $599.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $702.89 million, with estimates ranging from $693.15 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after purchasing an additional 750,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

