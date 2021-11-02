Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

UFI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unifi has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

