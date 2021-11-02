Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zynex posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Several analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

ZYXI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

