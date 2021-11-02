Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.75 Million

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $329.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $439.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $167,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,706 shares of company stock worth $11,083,793 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $980.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

