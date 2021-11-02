Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report sales of $261.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.19 million to $277.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

