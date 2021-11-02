Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $819.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

