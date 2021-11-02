Zacks Investment Research Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.36. 110,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,003. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

