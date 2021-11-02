Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BWB opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

