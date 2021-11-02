Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to “Hold”

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

