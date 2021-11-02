Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $42,535.98 and $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00479404 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

