Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 94.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 356,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 624,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,589. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

