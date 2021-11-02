Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynga reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 532.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,982,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 765,502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 37.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 185.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,236,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,330. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

