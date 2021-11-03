$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.45. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

