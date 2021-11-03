$0.07 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

