$0.11 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 7,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,933. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

