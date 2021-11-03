-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 157,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,836 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.