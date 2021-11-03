-$0.22 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,876 shares of company stock worth $8,411,417. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $7,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 108,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 9,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,439. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

