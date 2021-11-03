$0.25 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,528,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.