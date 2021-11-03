-$0.34 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,318. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

