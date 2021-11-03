$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

CFX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 1,086,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,342. Colfax has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

