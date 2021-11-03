$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 822,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,946. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

