-$0.77 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE SPR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 631,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

