$1.00 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $104.96 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

