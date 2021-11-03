$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.10. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.89.

PAYC traded down $40.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.33. 765,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.02 and a 200 day moving average of $421.51. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

