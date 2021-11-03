-$1.17 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($1.61). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($7.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

WYNN stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

