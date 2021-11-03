$1.38 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,322. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

