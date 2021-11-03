$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,436. Athene has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

