-$1.63 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.85). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,911.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.