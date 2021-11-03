109,335 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,351,000. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 4.0% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,803,140. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

