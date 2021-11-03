$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.16 million to $12.94 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,604. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.