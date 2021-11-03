$120.42 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $120.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.10 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

