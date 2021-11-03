$122.49 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $122.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.06 million and the highest is $125.10 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 191,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,341. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

