$172.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $172.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $175.68 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Ducommun stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

