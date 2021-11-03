19,900 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.