$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

