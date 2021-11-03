$200.17 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $200.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $198.74 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

