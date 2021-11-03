206,921 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

