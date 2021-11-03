25,000 Shares in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

