25,628 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Applied Molecular Transport as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

