$257.50 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce $257.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.07 million and the highest is $262.93 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 590,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,401. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

