$26.17 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.73 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

IMGN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,093. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

