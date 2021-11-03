$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.50. 2,826,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares valued at $28,584,802. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

