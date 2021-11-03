$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

