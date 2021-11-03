$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.09. 31,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,421. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $225.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 320,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

