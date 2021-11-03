$321.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report sales of $321.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 295,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

