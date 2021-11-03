$38.89 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post $38.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.52 million and the lowest is $38.26 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

