3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.