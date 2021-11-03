$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,162,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,719,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.