$5.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $5.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $6.77 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.16. 151,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,563. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.