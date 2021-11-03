50,000 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Truist Securities increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.